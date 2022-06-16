Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E6 2022: The Generational Gap Ultimate Trivia Challenge

It's the pinnacle of movie and TV trivia competition in the Generational Gap Ultimate Challenge!
Donovan Erskine
1

Pop! Goes the Culture! is Shacknews’ movie and TV news show. If you’ve seen the program, you know we usually like to close things out with The Generational Gap Challenge. Hosts Greg and Donovan hit each other with trivia questions from their respective generations of pop culture. For Shacknews E6, we’re turning this segment into its own competition! Prepare for The Generational Gap Ultimate Trivia Challenge!

The Generational Gap Ultimate Trivia Challenge will go down on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. During the show, PGTC hosts Donovan and Greg will quiz each other with a total of 30 questions from the world of film, television, comics, and more. Answering a question correctly earns the player a point, and the host who finishes with the most points will be crowned the Generational Gap Champion. The loser will have to do something incredibly embarrassing on an upcoming episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, so you could say the stakes are quite high.

Pop! Goes the Culture! typically goes down every Thursday at the same time as our segment today. We usually unpack the latest entertainment world news, whether it be the newest MCU developments, or the cool stuff we’re finding on streaming services. There’s also plenty of talk about our favorite shows and movies growing up, which is how The Generational Gap was born.

The Generational Gap Ultimate Trivia Challenge is just one of many exciting panels happening as a part of Shacknews E6. There are still plenty of exclusive reveals, developer interviews, and awesome panels to be witnessed over the next couple of days. To make sure you don’t miss anything, be sure to check out the Shacknews E6 week schedule.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

