Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Breaker puzzle solution - The Quarry

Here's how you can solve the circuit breaker puzzle in The Quarry.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

The Quarry is another decision-based horror game from the creators of Until Dawn, and follows a group of counselors fighting to survive one extra night at their summer camp. At a certain point in the story, players will find themselves tasked with solving a circuit breaker puzzle. Succeeding or failing at this puzzle is the difference between life and death for Jacob, so let’s look at the breaker puzzle solution in The Quarry.

Spoiler warning: The rest of this article contains heavy spoilers for The Quarry. If you want to avoid knowing anything about the events of the story, turn back now.

Breaker puzzle solution

The circuit breaker puzzle in The Quarry.
The circuit breaker puzzle in The Quarry.

The breaker puzzle appears during Chapter 8 of The Quarry, when Ryan and Laura are in the caves below the Hackett family house. Jacob is inside of an electrified cage, and you will need to properly solve the puzzle in order to free him. When given the option to help or leave Jacob, choose to help him. The circuit breaker features four numbered switches. This is the sequence you’ll need to hit them in order to free Jacob:

  • First, flip Switch 2 and then Switch 1. This will open the door to Jacob’s cage.
  • When given the option, select continue.
  • Next, flip Switch 2 and then Switch 3. This will open the door to the main unit, freeing Jacob.

If you fail the puzzle, you will open the door to the neighboring cage, freeing the creature and killing Jacob. If you choose to leave him in the cell, he will be killed later on when the power gets knocked out and the cages are opened.

That’s how you can solve the breaker puzzle and save Jacob in The Quarry. It’s just one of several instances where your choices can directly lead to a character dying or surviving, so we advise you stay on your toes until the credits roll. If you’ve been playing through The Quarry and feel like you recognize some of those faces, be sure to check out our guide on the game’s voice actor and cast list.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola