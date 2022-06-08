The Quarry voice actor and cast list Here is the full list of voice talent in Supermassive Games' The Quarry.

The Quarry is the latest game from Supermassive Games, the team behind Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology series. It’s become tradition for the developers to assemble a superb team of acting talent to portray its characters, and The Quarry is no different. Let’s take a look at the voices behind the faces in The Quarry.

Here is the full list of voice actors featured in The Quarry. These games use a hybrid of voice acting and performance capture, with most of the characters being modeled after the actors that play them. Let’s take a look at The Quarry’s star-studded cast.

David Arquette - Chris

Chris is voiced by David Arquette.

David Arquette plays the role of Chris, one of the NPC characters that players meet early on in the game. Arquette is most known as Dewey Riley in the Scream movies and is just one of several horror icons that appear in The Quarry.

Travis - Ted Raimi

Travis is voiced by Ted Raimi.

Ted Raimi plays Travis in The Quarry, a cop that appears frequently throughout the story. Raimi has a deep background in horror films, often collaborating with his brother, Sam Raimi.

Skyler Gisondo - Max

Skyler Gisondo voices Max.

Max is one of the first characters introduced in The Quarry and is portrayed by Skyler Gisondo. Gisondo most notably appeared in the Olivia Wilde-directed coming-of-age film Booksmart.

Siobhan Williams - Laura

Siobhan Williams voices Laura.

Laura is the first character that players play as in The Quarry. She’s voiced by Siobhan Williams, who also had a role in Welcome to Marwen.

Justice Smith - Ryan

Justice Smith voices Ryan.

Ryan is one of the camp counselors that Players will play as in The Quarry. He’s played by Justice Smith, who fans will recognize as Tim from the Detective Pikachu movie.

Evan Avagora - Nick

Evan Avagora voices Nick.

Another member of The Quarry’s group of camp counselors is Nick, who is played by Evan Evagora. Evagora has had a recurring role in the show Star Trek: Picard.

Brenda Song - Kaitlyn

Brenda Song voices Kaitlyn.

Brenda Song acted in various roles on Disney Channel throughout the 90s and 2000s, including the Suite Life of Zack & Cody as well as Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. In 2010, she portrayed Christy in The Social Network. She appears in The Quarry as Kaitlyn, a playable character.

Halston Sage - Emma

Halston Sage voices Emma.

Emma is another camp counselor in The Quarry that players will play as throughout the game. She is voiced by Halston Sage, who appeared in the films Before I Fall and Paper Towns.

Lin Shaye - Constance

Lin Shaye voices Constance.

Lin Shaye is most known for her work in the Insidious film franchise. She plays Constance in The Quarry, a member of the family that owns the property that the camp is on.

Ariel Winter - Abigail

Ariel Winter voices Abigail.

Abigail is another camp counselor that players will assume the role of in The Quarry. She’s played by Ariel Winter, who is most known for portraying Alex in Modern Family.

Zach Tinker - Jacob

Zach Tinker voices Jacob.

Zach Tinker has appeared in shows such as Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless. In The Quarry, he’s Jacob, one of the game’s playable characters.

Miles Robbins - Dylan

Miles Robbins voices Dylan.

Dylan is a camp counselor that players will play as in The Quarry. He’s portrayed by Miles Robbins, who appeared in the movies Blockers and Halloween (2018).

Lance Henriksen - Jedediah

Lance Henriksen voices Jedediah.

Lance Henriksen is no stranger to horror, having appeared in the Alien franchise. In The Quarry, he’s Jedediah, an NPC character that’s a member of the family that owns the camp property.

Grace Zabriskie - Eliza

Grace Zabriskie voices Eliza.

Eliza serves as a Curator-like role in The Quarry, speaking directly to players after every chapter. She’s played by acting veteran Grace Zabriskie, who appeared in movies like Armageddon and the 2004 remake of The Grudge.

Ethan Suplee - Bobby

Ethan Suplee voices Bobby.

Ethan Suplee plays Bobby, a hunter in the area of the camp. Suplee is most known for his role in Remember the Titans.

That’s the full list of voice actors and cast members in The Quarry. If you’re curious about what we thought of the game, be sure to check out our review.