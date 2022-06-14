Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E6 2022: Moviehouse first look and interview

Hollywood awaits in this movie management simulator from Odyssey Games and we're taking a first look as part of Shacknews E6.
Ozzie Mejia
1

What does it take to make a big blockbuster picture? Get ready to find out with the debut effort from the team at Odyssey Studios. Moviehouse is a game that's all about the process of creating motion pictures, from the business side of things all the way to what's in front of the camera. Are you looking to take a closer look at what this game entails? You've come to the right place, because Shacknews E6 is ready to roll.

Moviehouse was originall revealed back in 2021 before the project was picked up by Assemble Entertainment, the publisher behind such games as Endzone: A World Apart and the Leisure Suit Larry series. Enjoy this special sneak peek at this movie management simulator that will have you creating the next big Hollywood blockbuster (or the next big Razzie award winner) in no time and then stick around for an interview with the game's developers.

The main premise for Moviehouse sees players managing a movie studio through the decades, starting from the 1980s and going all the way through today. Players will hire talent, write scripts, shoot movies, and make sure the numbers all come together while serving up something that the movie-going audience will enjoy. It's a premise that pays homage to the 2005 hit The Movies, which was originally designed by Populous creator Peter Molyneux.

Shacknews E6 is happening all week from June 14-17. Look for features just like this one, as well as developer interviews, live music performances, and a special indie showcase presentation. Be sure to watch the fun all week live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't attend the party live, you can find our full slate of programming on demand from the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

