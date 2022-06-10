Pokemon has shipped around 60 million units since March 2021 The franchise total on games shipped has crossed 440 million as of March 2022.

Pokemon fans have been eating well over the course of the last couple years. They’ve had the likes of Pokemon Sword & Shield, Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee & Pikachu, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. That doesn’t even include spinoffs like the free-to-play MOBA Pokemon: Unite. This wealth of gaming has made for a very successful year of sales for The Pokemon Company as well. It just posted stats suggesting that 60 million Pokemon games have been shipped in its last fiscal year alone, pushing the total franchise units to 440 million.

This change was reflected on the Pokemon website where sales and unit figures for the previous fiscal year ending in March 2022 were just updated, as spotted by Pokemon enthusiast outlet Serebii. Where the total units shipped was at 380 million, as of the fiscal year ending in March 2021, the numbers have now been updated to 440 million as of March 2022. That means Pokemon moved around 60 million video games in the company’s last fiscal year alone.

Pokemon has crossed 440 million games shipped and is only going to keep selling as Pokemon Violet and Scarlet come out later in 2022.

There should be little confusion as to why Pokemon has done so well in this last year. There have been a ton of game releases and many of them have been well-received. The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes brought a lot of praise from fans. Meanwhile, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was a spinoff that took the franchise in a new and exciting direction with open world Pokemon capturing, battles, and exploration. With games like these carrying the torch of the franchise and arguably helping it to burn brighter than ever, it makes sense that the last year was quite the incredible one for Pokemon

Bear in mind that we also have further Pokemon fun coming in 2022 with the reveal of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and its release date in 2022. Stay tuned for more Pokemon news and updates here at Shacknews.