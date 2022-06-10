Weekend Console Download Deals for June 10: Xbox + Bethesda take the stage

As Summer Game Fest and everything adjacent to it unfolds throughout this "Not E3" week, it's time to start looking out for sales. The big one looks to come from Xbox, as the team looks to take advantage of Sunday's Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase. Look for a slew of first-party and major third-party titles on sale throughout the next several days.
PlayStation has wrapped up the Days of Play sale, but is taking this weekend to celebrate PlayStation Indies, while also holding a special Double Discounts sale for PS Plus members. Lastly, Nintendo has some great games on sale, including deals on Nobody Saves the World, OlliOlli World, Life is Strange: True Colors, and many more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aven Colony - FREE!
- The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk - FREE!
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Unturned - $9.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND for XBL Gold/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate until 6/12)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND for XBL Gold/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate until 6/12)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND for XBL Gold/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate until 6/12)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (50% off)
- Simulator Sale
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination - $23.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Lake [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bus Simulator 21 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Green Hell - $17.49 (30% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- More from the Xbox Simulator Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Psychonauts 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $24.74 (45% off)
- OlliOlli World: Rad Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dawn of the Monsters [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods [PS5] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Medium [PS5] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Skater XL - $29.99 (25% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Lake [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.49 (66% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Coffee Talk - $4.89 (65% off)
- Wreckfest PlayStation 5 Version [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Double Discounts (PS Plus members receive double the discounts shown here)
- Battlfield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $62.99 (10% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Bloodborne - $13.99 (30% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $32.39 (19% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Biomutant - $44.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $24.79 (38% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $38.99 (35% off)
- GRIS - $11.89 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Virtua Fighter 4: Ultimate Showdown (w/DLC) - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $8.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - $8.99 (85% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Oxenfree - $3.99 (60% off)
- Infinite Minigolf - $4.49 (70% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- God of War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Nobody Saves the World - $19.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World - $19.99 (33% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $39.59 (34% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Shantae 20th Anniversary Sale
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - $13.90 (30% off)
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge Director's Cut - $4.99 (50% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $17.99 (40% off)
- Shantae - $4.99 (50% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mighty Goose - $9.95 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $19.79 (34% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $2.49 (50% off)
- Worms Rumble - $3.74 (75% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for June 10: Xbox + Bethesda take the stage