Weekend Console Download Deals for June 10: Xbox + Bethesda take the stage

As Summer Game Fest and everything adjacent to it unfolds throughout this "Not E3" week, it's time to start looking out for sales. The big one looks to come from Xbox, as the team looks to take advantage of Sunday's Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase. Look for a slew of first-party and major third-party titles on sale throughout the next several days.

PlayStation has wrapped up the Days of Play sale, but is taking this weekend to celebrate PlayStation Indies, while also holding a special Double Discounts sale for PS Plus members. Lastly, Nintendo has some great games on sale, including deals on Nobody Saves the World, OlliOlli World, Life is Strange: True Colors, and many more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.