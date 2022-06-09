Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Reaching our Braking Point in F1 2021

It's about time to finish the Braking Point career mode in F1 2021 with the upcoming F1 22 just down the road later this month.
Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
1

This week, we're trading the airliner cockpit for the cockpit of an Alfa Romeo F1 race car as Jan hops into the middle of the F1 2021 Braking Point career mode. Since F1 22 is just around the corner, Jan is very excited to try out the new cars later this month, but really wants to see how Aiden Jackson's career turns out first. As the fictional young British driver, Jan will have to compete with his veteran teammate, Casper Akkerman, as well as the upcoming new star, Devon Butler. F1 2021 has been a staple of Jan's sim playing over the past year or so, and he's very much looking forward to the next iteration coming out at the end of June.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy some dramatic racing. Shack Air will return again soon, so don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola