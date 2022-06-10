Watch the Netflix Geeked Week 2022 livestream here Check out what Netflix has planned for games with its Geeked Week 2022 livestream.

Netflix is getting into the gaming sphere and gamers will be able to see what the company has been up to with the Geeked Week Games Showcase. This special livestream is happening today, and you can watch it below. Set an alarm because you won’t want to miss a look at these games as well as the TV show tie-ins.

Netflix Geeked Week 2022 livestream

The Netflix Geeked Week Games Showcase 2022 livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on June 10, 2022. You can check out the showcase using the Twitch embed below or head on over to the Netflix channel to participate in the chat.

Though not a lot of information has been given about what today’s livestream entails, Netflix’s poster image for the event does give a hint. The headliner for the day is the Cuphead Show, with a look at Sonic Prime, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, and Tekken: Bloodline, all of which are shows based on video game franchises.

On the actual game side of things, the poster hints at more than ten games being discussed during the livestream. Viewers can look forward to Lucky Luna, Poinpy, La Casa De Papel and more. It’s certainly going to be interesting to see what sort of games Netflix has been working on since the previous showing.

Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews as we deliver to you the latest announcements from this extra-long week of game reveals. And stay tuned, as Shacknews’ own E6 2022 is coming up on June 14.