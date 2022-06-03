Weekend PC Download Deals for June 1: Happy Pride

It's Pride Month here at Shacknews and we love... love, no matter what form that love entails. We support everyone's right to love who they love and express that love freely and we like to celebrate that in our games. Having said that, we start this edition of Weekend PC Download Deals by picking up a thread from the console deals post. Tell Me Why from Don't Nod is available for free throughout Pride Month. If you don't own it already, pick it up from Steam right now and enjoy the story.
Plus, the Humble Store is also celebrating Pride with its Season of Pride sale. Games like Life is Strange, Celeste, If Found, and many more LGBTQ+ stories are on sale. Plus, proceeds from your purchase will go towards The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth.
As long as you're on Steam, be sure to check out some massive publisher sales. Pick up the best from SNK, EA, Klei, and more. Plus, get a launch discount on Card Shark! If you'd rather go DRM-free, Card Shark is also on sale over at GOG.com, which also has deals on Disco Elysium, No Man's Sky, and many more. Lastly, don't forget the Epic Games Store, as the Epic Mega Sale enters its third week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
The Epic Mega Sale has begun! Everyone who has an Epic account can find a 25% off Epic Coupon available for use throughout the sale. This will stack onto your entire purchase and applies to discounted games. The Epic Mega Sale will last until June 16 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.
- Wolfenstein: The New Order - FREE until 6/9
- Epic Games Spring Sale
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $39.59 (34% off)
- Weird West - $31.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $29.99 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $24.74 (45% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $23.99 (60% off)
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (38% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $16.24 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $9.99 (60% off)
- Tunche - $12.99 (35% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Road 96 - $13.97 (30% off)
- The Big Con - $8.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $17.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Roguebook - $16.24 (35% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.99 (60% off)
- What the Golf? - $8.99 (55% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games MEGA Sale 2022.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: River City Girls, The Mummy Demastered, Dishonored Definitive Edition, A Musical Story, Barotrauma, Quest Hunter, Pile Up! Box by Box, Horde Core, Golf with Your Friends, Partisans 1941, Dead Island Definitive Edition, The Escapists 2, Supraland, Biped, and Ancient Enemy. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Hell Let Loose [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.19 (22% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $14.49 (42% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $35.95 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $38.19 (24% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Sale
- A Memoir Blue [Steam] - $4.53 (43% off)
- The Pathless [Steam] - $15.27 (62% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $10.17 (49% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $12.97 (48% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.19 (55% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Annapurna Interactive Sale.
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.79 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.90 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $12.48 (79% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $9.95 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $16.38 (89% off)
- Everybody's Gone to the Rapture [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $25.49 (36% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $41.00 (32% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $42.99 (57% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (85% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $28.50 (71% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.24 (90% off)
- A Memoir Blue [Steam] - $5.15 (36% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Last Stop [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $11.89 (41% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Card Shark - $16.99 (15% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $32.49 (35% off)
- Mortal Shell - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.49 (27% off)
- Sifu Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $30.59 (24% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen + 30th Anniversary Bundle [Steam] - $62.24 (38% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Cities: Skylines. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, After Dark, Snowfall, and Content Creator Pack: Art Deco DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Relaxation Station, Content Creator Pack: High-Tech Buildings, Natural Disasters, Rock City Radio, Mass Transit, Concerts, Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and All That Jazz DLC packs and expansions. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Country Road Radio, Parklife, Synthetic Dawn Radio, Industries, Campus Radio, Deep Focus Radio, Content Creator Pack: Universal City, Campus, Downtown Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center, Coast to Coast Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern Japan, Sunset Harbor, Rail Hawk Radio, Sunny Breeze Radio, Content Creator Pack: Bridges & Piers, and Content Creator Pack: Train Stations DLC and expansions. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Impulsion and Dungeon Rushers. Pay $5 or more to also receive Tiny Lands, Sigma Theory, and Out of Space. Pay $9 or more to also receive As Far As The Eye, Paper Beast: Folded Edition, Arietta of Spirits, and Recompile. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Tyranny Deluxe Edition and Crossbow: Bloodnight. Pay more than the average $7.75 to get Ember and Plebby Quest: The Crusades. Pay $15 or more to also receive Field of Glory: Empires, Gordian Quest, and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition (w/The Wildcards and Royal Ascension DLC packs). These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $26.79 (50% off)
- Season of Pride 2022
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- If Found [Steam] - $6.49 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [Steam] - $7.79 (40% off)
- Monster Prom [Steam] - $3.71 (69% off)
- 2064: Read Only Memories [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Season of Price Sale. Portions of your purchase from this sale will go towards The Trevor Project.
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $38.05 (55% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dodgeball Academia [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- A Hat in Time [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Family Games Sale
- Trackmania Club Access 1 Year - $23.99 (20% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $33.00 (67% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.95 (67% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Family Games Sale.
Steam
- Card Shark - $16.99 (15% off)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - $26.79 (33% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month
- Nobody Saves the World - $19.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (67% off)
- SNK Publisher Sale
- The King of Fighters 15 - $44.99 (25% off)
- NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION VOL.1 Steam Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition - $49.55 (33% off)
- Metal Slug XX - $4.99 (75% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam SNK Publisher Sale.
- Electronic Arts End of Spring Sale
- GRID Legends - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.59 (59% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $13.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts End of Spring Sale.
- Gearbox Publishing Sale
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tribes of Midgard - $11.99 (40% off)
- Remnant from the Ashes Complete Edition - $24.93 (58% off)
- Godfall Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $7.99 (80% off)
- We Happy Few - $5.99 (90% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam Gearbox Publishing Sale.
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- Klei Fest
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hot Lava - $7.99 (60% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Don't Starve - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Klei Fest Sale.
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - $26.24 (25% off)
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Operation: Tango - $10.99 (45% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
