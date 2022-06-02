Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 69 It's time for Episode 69 (nice) of Shacknews' movie and TV news discussion show!

It's Thursday! The penultimate day of the week, or "Friday Eve" as I like to call it, is when we chat about the latest news in the world of film and television. Grab your seats and get ready for Pop! Goes the Culture Episode 69... nice!

Episode 69 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

This week is massive for TV. Stranger Things, Obi-Wan, and The Boys. We'll be discussing the first two at length, since they're already out. Of course, we'll be breaking down the week's biggest news stories as well.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 69 of Pop! Goes the Culture!