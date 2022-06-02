How to claim the CoD Vanguard & Warzone Spear Head Bundle from Prime Gaming Here's how you can redeem the Prime Gaming exclusive items for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone provide a plethora of cosmetic items for players to outfit their characters and weapons with. Most of these items can be acquired through challenges or in-game purchases. A new collaboration between Call of Duty and Amazon Prime brings the Spear Head Bundle to the games, providing a handful of new cosmetic gear at no additional cost. Here’s how you can redeem the Spear Head Bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone through Prime Gaming.

How to claim the Spear Head Bundle from Prime Gaming

To claim the Spear Head Bundle for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, navigate to the Call of Duty page of the Prime Gaming website. You will see a tab for the Spear Head Bundle on the left-hand side of the screen. Click the bundle and you’ll be prompted to connect your Call of Duty account and your Amazon account. Enter your credentials and you’ll be brought back to the claim screen. Select “complete claim” and you’re all done! Make sure you see the “successfully claimed” message at the top of your screen to confirm.

Once you’ve claimed the items, they should appear in-game, regardless of what platform you’re on. If you had the game open when you claimed the items, you might need to restart your game for them to actually appear. The Spear Head Bundle includes the following items:

Legendary "Under Oath" Operator Skin

Legendary "Carthage" Weapon Blueprint

Legendary "Heroic Hoplite" Weapon Charm

Epic "Bronzed Gladiator" Emblem

Epic "Modern Antiquity" Killcam Theme

Rare "Chosen Champion" Sticker

That’s how to claim the Spear Head Bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Keep in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber in order to be eligible for the rewards. If you’re not sure how to join Prime Gaming, we can help you there as well.