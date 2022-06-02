How to watch the 2022 GameStop (GME) annual shareholder meeting GameStop's annual meeting of shareholders is a virtual-only meeting being held on a stream. Here's how to watch the event.

GameStop just reported its Q1 2022 earnings results in a 10-Q filing with the SEC yesterday, but the fun does not stop there for GME shareholders. Today, the company is holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. CDT. There is no in-person meeting taking place, but there will be access to the virtual meeting made available 30 minutes before it begins. Here's how to watch the shareholder meeting online.

How to watch GameStop's Annual Meeting of Stockholders

GameStop didn't actually stream the shareholder meeting in 2021, but some bootleg Periscope streams did land on Twitter. This year, GameStop has new rules for the virtual-only event. Sadly, to be admitted to the annual meeting you need to have pre-registered by 10:00 a.m. CDT on May 27, 2022. Registration opened on April 21, 2022, so shareholders have had plenty of time to do this, but this info was on page 3 of the updated 2022 Proxy Statement.

If you were able to register for the virtual meeting before the deadline, GameStop has provided a stream link at CES Online Services.

There may also be restreams that pop up from GME people on Reddit and Twitter.

What time does the GameStop (GME) 2022 shareholder meeting begin?

The virtual meeting room will open at 9:30 a.m. CDT on June 2, 2022. The proceedings will begin at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Since CDT is a weird timezone to try to schedule things around, here is a handy dandy list of the GME shareholder meeting start time for more relevant time zones:

11:00 a.m. EDT

9:00 a.m. MDT

8:00 a.m. PDT

5:00 a.m. HST

4:00 p.m. BST

5:00 p.m. CEST

8:00 p.m. PKT

12:00 a.m. JST (June 3, 2022)

1:00 a.m. AEST (June 3, 2022)

GameStop was founded in Dallas and currently has its headquarters based in Grapevine, Texas, which explains the timezone selection in its official communications, but now you should have a much better idea of what time the meeting is set to kick off.

The GME daily time period stock chart highlights the tremendous volatility of GameStop's stock over the past two years.

In case you missed it, GameStop Q1 2022 earnings results missed EPS expectations and beat on revenue. The company also announced that its upcoming NFT Marketplace is on track for a Q2 2022 launch. Today's shareholder meeting may include some news, so keep it locked on our GME topic at Shacknews to stay up to date on all the GameStop news as it breaks.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially-hedged with out-of-the-money put options)

Long GameStop via GME call options