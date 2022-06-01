Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Steam Deck Docking Station delayed

The Steam Deck Docking Station has been delayed due to COVID closures.
Bill Lavoy
3

COVID has caused yet another delay in the gaming and technology sphere. This time it was the Steam Deck Docking Station to be delayed. Valve made the announcement via the Steam Store, providing a short explanation for the setback.

Steam Deck Dock Delayed

The delay is unlikely to come as a shock to most folks. We’re all used to seeing release dates pushed back due to the impact of COVID and parts shortages that touch just about every corner of the gaming and technology space. Even the Steam Deck itself was pushed back from an initial release date of 2021, landing instead in 2022. Even with the delay, the Steam Deck shipped with many issues, and our own Shacknews Luminary, Asif Khan, wrote about them extensively in his Steam Deck review.

While delays aren’t anyone’s favorite thing, here’s to hoping that Valve can use the additional time to work out any issues before the product arrives in the hands of Steam Deck owners.

You can read the full post from Valve about the Steam Deck Docking Station delay, and you can hit up our Steam Deck coverage to read more about Valve’s handheld device.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

