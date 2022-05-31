Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 134

The WWES crew is back with a special Tuesday episode breaking down the tremendous electronic sports news of the past weekend.
Asif Khan
1

We are back from our Memorial Day break with a special Tuesday episode of Wide World of Electronic Sports. Join Denny and Rodney as they break down all of the esports happenings of this past weekend.

The whole thing goes down at 2:00 P.M. PT / 5:00 P.M. ET over on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can tune in there to catch all the action and join in on the conversation or just chill out right here and catch today’s episode in the embed below. Of course, you won’t be able to comment on anything if you stay here, but you should still be able to enjoy the show!

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Wide World of Electronic Sports. Your encouragement and interaction drives us to continue to make our streams bigger and better with each showing. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It’s not much, but it helps us greatly. Don’t forget that you can do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. You can link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you’d like to throw a free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

The show is about to kick off now, so get in here while the getting is good.

