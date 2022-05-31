Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Sound Library officially shuts down Only a few months after it made all the music and noises of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl available to fans, Pokemon DP Sound Library is terminating service.

An interesting and fast closure is going on courtesy of The Pokemon Company today. Just a handful of months after it opened the Pokemon DP Sound Library, offering listening and download of various sounds and music from the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, the service is shutting down. It has officially terminated service as of the end of May 2022.

The announcement of service termination on the Pokemon DP Sound Library was announced recently on its official website main page. According to the announcement on the main page, service through the Pokemon DP Sound Library officially ended at 2 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. ET on May 31, 2022.

“As for the sound data downloaded already, you will be able to continue using it within the scope of the Terms of Use and Guidelines,” the announcement reads. “You can access this website to view the Terms of Use and Guidelines after the closure of Pokémon DP Sound Library. Please make sure to follow the latest Terms of Use and Guidelines when using the sound data. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you to everyone who has supported us since service launch.”

The Pokemon DP Sound Library came out alongside a number of game releases featuring the Sinnoh region, including Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This is an interesting ending to a fairly short-lived project. The Pokemon DP Sound Library launched only a few months ago in February 2022, making the Diamond and Pearl soundtracks available for fair use, including in “personal video and music creation.” That means you could use the sounds and music of Diamond and Pearl for personal remixes, video content, events, or whatever suited your creative needs. It also came alongside major interest in the Sinnoh region in which the original Diamond and Pearl took place. We just got the remakes with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which also took place in Sinnoh (named Hisui in the game).

The Pokemon DP Sound Library seemed like a promising sign of things to come and The Pokemon Company being more open with the franchise’s music, but it looks like that openness just wasn’t meant to last. Nonetheless, hopefully it’s not the last we see of this sort of thing for a franchise that holds a lot of good memories in its music.