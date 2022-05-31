Sonic Frontiers gameplay showcases bosses and platforming Sega has provided the first look at gameplay in Sonic Frontiers.

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will expand later this year with the release of Sonic Frontiers. Though not much is known about this new chapter, publisher Sega has provided our first look at gameplay in Sonic Frontiers, showing off the game’s various environments, bosses, and obstacles.

The Sonic Frontiers gameplay preview was released on the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel as an IGN First ahead of a bigger reveal this June. In the brief video, we see the iconic blue blur dashing through forested areas and grassy plains. There’s platforming, ring-collecting, and all of the regular fixings of a Sonic game present. We also get a look at combat against some fascinating enemies, one of which is a massive metal claw that looks like it was detached from an even larger beast.

The new gameplay footage provides us with a better idea of what an open-world Sonic game will look like. We can see different rails and platforms far off in the distance, and the sequence of Sonic running on a wheel seems like the game’s equivalent to a recon tower, scanning and revealing notable points of interest in the surrounding areas.

Sonic Frontiers was revealed last year during The Game Awards. Drawing comparisons to Breath of the Wild, this new title looks like a departure from the standard franchise formula, mainly in its move to an open-world approach or “open-zone” as Sega is calling it.

The 30-second gameplay preview of Sonic Frontiers is quite brief, but does give fans the first look at gameplay in the latest Sonic adventure. The game is currently scheduled to be released later this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 PS5, Switch, and PC. Sega has confirmed that more details on the game will be released throughout June, so stick around for the latest Sonic Frontiers news.