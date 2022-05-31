Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Spacelines from the Far Out interview: The Planet Express meets roguelite

We spoke with the team behind Spacelines from the Far Out to learn about the game's inspiration.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Spacelines from the Far Out is a new co-op management game from the team at Coffeenauts. Described as a “roguelike-like,” this game sees the player(s) managing a 60s-inspired space airline. We caught up with the Coffeenauts team to learn more about how Spacelines from the Far Out came to life.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke Fábio Rosa, co-founder of Coffeenauts to learn a bit more about the creation of Spacelines from the Far Out. It’s here that Rosa discusses the growing video game development seen in Brazil, where the team hails from. He and his friend took a college course for game design, where they had to create a game for their final project. This is how Spacelines from the Far Out came to be. The team would go on to continue developing the title after finishing school.

Rosa states that Spacelines from the Far Out was inspired by games like Overcooked and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. When Rosa and his friends had finished playing those games, they wished there was more to dig into. Because of that, Spacelines from the Far Out features generated co-op levels and challenges, so that players don’t run out of content to experience.

The full interview with Fábio Rosa is an interesting insight to development on an indie level, and how a school assignment became a passion project. For more interesting interviews with developers, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola