Spacelines from the Far Out interview: The Planet Express meets roguelite We spoke with the team behind Spacelines from the Far Out to learn about the game's inspiration.

Spacelines from the Far Out is a new co-op management game from the team at Coffeenauts. Described as a “roguelike-like,” this game sees the player(s) managing a 60s-inspired space airline. We caught up with the Coffeenauts team to learn more about how Spacelines from the Far Out came to life.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke Fábio Rosa, co-founder of Coffeenauts to learn a bit more about the creation of Spacelines from the Far Out. It’s here that Rosa discusses the growing video game development seen in Brazil, where the team hails from. He and his friend took a college course for game design, where they had to create a game for their final project. This is how Spacelines from the Far Out came to be. The team would go on to continue developing the title after finishing school.

Rosa states that Spacelines from the Far Out was inspired by games like Overcooked and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. When Rosa and his friends had finished playing those games, they wished there was more to dig into. Because of that, Spacelines from the Far Out features generated co-op levels and challenges, so that players don’t run out of content to experience.

The full interview with Fábio Rosa is an interesting insight to development on an indie level, and how a school assignment became a passion project. For more interesting interviews with developers, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.