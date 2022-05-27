Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel to Fallen Order announced for 2023 Cal Kestis and BD-1 will return next year in the sequel to Respawn's acclaimed single-player Star Wars title.

The rumors of a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have come to fruition. Revealed at this year's Star Wars Celebration event, Cal Kestis and BD-1 will officially make their return in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is coming with a 2023 release window.

The sequel to 2020's single-player adventure from Apex Legends and Titanfall creators Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature the next chapter of Cal Kestis' story. For the moment, there isn't a lot to gather from this teaser in terms of story, but fans of Star Wars lore will recognize the face of the Grand Inquisitor. The leader of Darth Vader's squad of Jedi killers, he's made several appearances in recent Star Wars stories, including Star Wars: Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latter of which premiered on Disney+ earlier today. Friday's teaser ends with Cal and BD-1 finding a mysterious figure in stasis, so start speculating now on who this could be.

"Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel," Game Director Stig Asmussen said via press release. "For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We're leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal's story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year."

Respawn is also teasing further refinements to the combat formula that was first presented in Fallen Order. Expect to see new fighting techniques and new ways for Cal to connect with the Force.

It should be noted that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be built with the current generation of gaming fully in mind. It will release only on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. Shacknews will watch this game's development closely, so come back for the latest updates. Hopefully, some of our sequel ideas come to life.