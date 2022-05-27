FromSoftware is finally in the process of restoring Dark Souls multiplayer servers It seems that Dark Souls 3 may get priority, but FromSoftware promises a schedule for restoration of PVP and multiplayer on all the games is coming soon.

FromSoftware has been flying high on the success of Elden Ring, but not all is well with its games. One of the more perplexing and perhaps frustrating ongoing stories of the year has been the longterm offline state of multiplayer and PVP servers in the Dark Souls games after a potential backdoor exploit was discovered. Both Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have been fairly silent on the matter for months, but it seems like we’re finally about to hear some good news soon. FromSoftware recently confirmed that it is in the final stages of bringing Dark Souls multiplayer servers back online.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware shared an update on the situation on the Dark Souls PVP and multiplayer servers in an email to PC Gamer. According to a FromSoftware representative, the devs have worked out fixes to the major security concern that was exposed back in January 2022. According to the developer, it is now in the process of finalizing fixes and preparing a schedule by which each Dark Souls game’s online capabilities will be restored.

A serious exploit on PC versions of Dark Souls games was discovered back in January 2022. FromSoftware took all servers offline as it worked on a fix while launching Elden Ring.

“We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC,” FromSoftware said in its email. “We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem. We will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalized. We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue.”

From the sounds of FromSoftware’s words, it seems Dark Souls 3 may be prioritized in the restoration schedule, which would make sense since it’s the most played out of the Dark Souls games right now. Given how long it’s taken for this solution to happen, it's good to hear anything after Bandai Namco still couldn't offer a timeline on a fix just a couple weeks back. Nonetheless, it seems those who have completed Elden Ring and want to get the full experience out of the Dark Souls games won’t be waiting much longer to hunt and be hunted as invaders in unsuspecting adventurer’s journeys. Stay tuned for further updates as we await restoration of the servers here at Shacknews.