ShackStream: Shack Air goes inside the Home Cockpit Join Jan as he connects and configures a new piece of gear for his home cockpit to use with the PMDG 737-700.

This week's episode of Shack Air is a behind the scenes look into Jan's home cockpit. If you've seen any of his previous streams, you'll know that he likes to deck out his home cockpit with all manner of physical devices meant to increase the sim experience. His latest addition, the VRinsight 737 Overhead Pro panel, has just arrived and Jan's eager to configure it. We'll spare you the insights into how Jan will awkwardly mount this device to his wall or ceiling somehow, and instead we'll focus on how to configure this device to work with the PMDG 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The VRinsight 737 Overhead Pro panel has over 70 switches and nearly 100 annunciators.

As much as Microsoft Flight Simulator is accessible for gamers to simply connect a game controller and fly, configuration of advanced peripherals such as this takes time and precision. In fact, the task of configuring and making these devices work well is one of Jan's favorite things to do in his home cockpit. Today, we'll be using a very popular tool in the flight sim community: SPAD.next. This application allows users to configure a wide variety of peripherals and hardware into profiles for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator and other sims. Fortunately, these profiles are shareable, so Jan's job shouldn't be that difficult. It's not rocket science, after all.

