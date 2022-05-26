Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Shack Air goes inside the Home Cockpit

Join Jan as he connects and configures a new piece of gear for his home cockpit to use with the PMDG 737-700.
Jan Ole Peek
This week's episode of Shack Air is a behind the scenes look into Jan's home cockpit. If you've seen any of his previous streams, you'll know that he likes to deck out his home cockpit with all manner of physical devices meant to increase the sim experience. His latest addition, the VRinsight 737 Overhead Pro panel, has just arrived and Jan's eager to configure it. We'll spare you the insights into how Jan will awkwardly mount this device to his wall or ceiling somehow, and instead we'll focus on how to configure this device to work with the PMDG 737-700 for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The VRinsight 737 Overhead Pro panel has over 70 switches and nearly 100 annunciators.

As much as Microsoft Flight Simulator is accessible for gamers to simply connect a game controller and fly, configuration of advanced peripherals such as this takes time and precision. In fact, the task of configuring and making these devices work well is one of Jan's favorite things to do in his home cockpit. Today, we'll be using a very popular tool in the flight sim community: SPAD.next. This application allows users to configure a wide variety of peripherals and hardware into profiles for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator and other sims. Fortunately, these profiles are shareable, so Jan's job shouldn't be that difficult. It's not rocket science, after all.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

SEO & Technical Consultant
SEO & Technical Consultant

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

