Cities: Skylines Humble Bundle contains all DLC through 2021 If it feels like there's so much Cities: Skylines out there that you don't know where to begin, Humble Bundle is here to help.

Cities: Skylines has proven to be a wonderful city-building game that's had a lot of staying power. It's also been around since 2015 and the team at Colossal Order has been adding new DLC and expansions on a regular basis, so it can be a little intimidating for newcomers. Would a new player want to jump into a game that has over $250 in post-launch content? Fortunately, Humble Bundle has made that answer a little bit easier with the launch of the Cities: Skylines Colossal Collection bundle.

The massive Cities: Skylines Colossal Collection Humble Bundle starts at $1 USD, which will be enough for the base game. Those who put down $10 will get the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, After Dark, Snowfall, and Content Creator Pack: Art Deco DLC packs. Anyone who pays $15 or more can pick up the Relaxation Station, Content Creator Pack: High-Tech Buildings, Natural Disasters, Rock City Radio, Mass Transit, Concerts, Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and All That Jazz DLC packs and expansions. Finally, for just $20, users can add the Country Road Radio, Parklife, Synthetic Dawn Radio, Industries, Campus Radio, Deep Focus Radio, Content Creator Pack: Universal City, Campus, Downtown Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern City Center, Coast to Coast Radio, Content Creator Pack: Modern Japan, Sunset Harbor, Rail Hawk Radio, Sunny Breeze Radio, Content Creator Pack: Bridges & Piers, and Content Creator Pack: Train Stations DLC and expansions to their collection. That will take players through most of 2021 and catch them up with nearly everything released to date. If that's not enough, the $20 tier will also include a 20 percent off coupon for a chunk of the more recent Cities: Skylines DLC packs.

This giant Cities: Skylines will support a pair of worthy charities. The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people, while charity: water focuses on bringing clean and safe drinking water to underdeveloped countries.

The Cities: Skylines Colossal Collection will be available until June 15. Don't sleep on this one, because it may be a while before you see this many Cities: Skylines packs all together for this low a price again. These keys activate on Steam.