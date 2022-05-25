Microsoft Flight Simulator gets free Top Gun expansion today Fly into the danger zone with a special Top Gun tie-in expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This is a big week for Top Gun fans. Over three decades after the original movie released in theaters, the sequel is finally releasing to the masses. As one might imagine, at least one video game was bound to have a tie-in somewhere. As it turns out, the one that does is one that makes perfect sense. It's Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is adding a special Top Gun: Maverick expansion today and making it free for all players.

According to the Microsoft Flight Simulator website, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion has been put together in conjunction with Paramount Pictures. It will feature a special movie-themed livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet, as well as three special training missions. Players will be tasked with mastering various flight maneuvers and flying across complex terrain. Pilots can also step into a new hypersonic aircraft that can reach Mach 10 and fly higher than 150,000 feet above sea level.

Those who have watched a certain YouTube personality over the past 15 years may be wondering, "Wait, we don't actually have to try and land this thing, will we?" The answer is yes, this expansion will also feature a carrier deck landing challenge. Take heart in knowing that it can't possibly be more difficult than the original NES version of Top Gun.

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun: Maverick DLC may not have any Kenny Loggins, but it looks to have enough to keep fans entertained for a little while. At no extra cost to owners, it certainly looks like it's worth taking for a joyride. The expansion is available right now on PC and Xbox Series X. This will come as good news to our own Jan Ole Peek, who we can probably convince to take a crack at this on the next edition of Shack Air.