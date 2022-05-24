Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing & Review: The Evil Dead showcase

To celebrate the release of Evil Dead: The Game, Video Editor Greg Burke has a smorgasbord of Evil Dead items to unbox.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Evil Dead: The Game has been getting groovy for over a week, but there's still a lot of renewed interest in the old franchise. Whether it's because of the new game or because of the many homages found in creator Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, people are once more raving over Evil Dead. That brings us to this special Evil Dead Showcase, featuring Video Editor Greg Burke.

Check out this unboxing of several Evil Dead items. Saber Interactive sent over a lot of goodies, including:

  • A 40th anniversary Evil Dead jigsaw puzzle containing 1,000 pieces.
  • Evil Dead T-shirts from Fright-Rags.
  • The 40th anniversary edition graphic novel of The Evil Dead, adapting the original movie.
  • An Ash ceramic mug from Geeki Tikis.
  • The Evil Dead Ultimate Ash action figure, featuring several interchangeable pieces.
  • The Evil Dead: The Game Collector's Edition on Xbox, which contains its own separate goodies. This includes a steelbook, postcards, the Art of Evil Dead: The Game hardcover, digital codes, and more.

We've had a lot to say about Evil Dead: The Game here at Shacknews recently. Beyond our hands-on preview, we'll have more to say about this effort from Saber Interactive soon. We also recently jumped into the game as a staff during last week's Big Team Building session.

Thanks to the people at Saber Interactive for sending these items over for unboxing. Evil Dead: The Game is available now on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with cross-platform play supported. For more unboxings, interviews, and gameplay clips, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

