Cities: VR producer discusses taking Skylines to virtual reality

Cities: VR brings the Skylines experience to VR headsets and producer Linda Kiby Zetterman talks about translating it to a new platform.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Cities: Skylines has been out for almost a decade and continues to be a favorite among city-building sim fans and Shacknews posters. Remarkably, Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order continue to put out new content for the game on a regular basis. However, Cities has recently explored a new frontier: virtual reality. It's done so through developer Fast Travel Games and to learn more about their efforts, News Editor TJ Denzer recently spoke with Producer Linda Kiby Zetterman.

"They have remade the interface entirely, of course, and made it VR," Zetterman told Shacknews. "You build the city in an entire new way and you interact with the UI in an entire new way. I think it works really well and it's super cool when you have the tactile feedback and you can just glide around through your city."

Zetterman also discusses the conversion of the core PC Cities: Skylines experience to the VR platform, filling a void in the virtual reality space, and plans for the game going forward. In particular, she talks about the lack of management-style games in the VR space and how she hopes Fast Travel Games can help get the ball rolling on that.

We recently reviewed Cities: VR here at Shacknews and enjoyed the relaxing atmosphere, the distinct Cities: Skylines aesthetic, the simple controls, and the potential for hours of fun. Those who want to pick it up can check it out right now on Meta Quest 2. For more interviews and video game fun, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

