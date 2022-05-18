Disney details upcoming Epcot transformation in Orlando Disney's Epcot is undergoing some major changes and we take a look at some of what fans can expect to see.

Disney's Epcot Center was assembled with the vision of showing visitors the possibilities of what the world could be. It showed people potential visions of the future. While that's largely still Epcot's mission, it's about to undergo some significant changes, something to integrate more of Disney's recent properties. Shacknews and GamerHub recently took a peek at what Epcot visitors in Orlando can expect to see.

Viewers can check out some of the major concepts of what's coming to Disney's Epcot. This includes the World Celebration, which will act a major centerpiece for the new Epcot. This can be molded and expanded to fit a variety of special events, whether it's a seasonal festival or a smaller private celebration. World Celebration was part of an ambitious expansion of Epcot, albeit one that represents a more scaled back version of what Disney originally envisioned.

While Disney has dialed back some of the more extravagant plans for Epcot, fans can still look forward to the Journey of Water exploration trail. This attraction, based on the world of Moana, is still in development and looks to be on schedule. Look for more information on this at a later date. In the meantime, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction will be ready to roll later this month.

Likewise, expect to hear more about the new Epcot down the road.