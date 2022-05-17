Pokemon Home update 2.0.0 patch notes add support for Arceus Update 2.0.0 for Pokemon Home is now available on Nintendo Switch. Read the patch notes here.

Pokemon Home has finally received update 2.0.0. This latest and major update for the game adds support for some previously-released titles as well as the extremely popular new entry, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Take a look at the Pokemon Home 2.0.0 patch notes below.

Pokemon Home update 2.0.0 patch notes

The Pokemon Home update 2.0.0 patch notes were released by Nintendo over on its support site on May 17, 2022. Though brief, the notes highlight the major new additions to Pokemon Home including support of Legends: Arceus, Research Tasks, and Pokemon Home points.

Ver. 2.0.0 (Released May 17, 2022)

Support for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

Support for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Added software for Research Tasks

Added software for Pokémon Home points

Brian of Nintendo Everything also noted that Pokemon Home received separate patch notes for the mobile version, which you can see below.

Added compatibility with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

Added compatibility with Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Added Pokédex info from various games

Added Challenges and stickers

Added information about where a Pokémon was first met to its details screen

Users should boot up their Nintendo Switch or mobile versions of Pokemon Home and download the 2.0.0 update as soon as possible. This will ensure players can get the most out of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which Shacknews’ own Donovan Erskine praised in his review stating, “A clever overhaul to the battle system, improvements to exploration, and a story that dives deep into franchise lore makes Pokemon Legends: Arceus an experience that will appeal to longtime fans.” Keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Pokemon Home and all other Pokemon products!