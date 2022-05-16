Diamond Select Vision Gallery Diorama PVC statue unboxing & review We recently had a chance to unbox and review Diamond Select's Vision Gallery Diorama PVC statue. Does the quality match the price?

When it comes to a lot of collectibles these days, the price tag is one of the biggest issues. Getting that character you like in a quality form on your shelf can be costly. Thankfully, Diamond Select does a quite a few collectibles that will spruce up your knickknack collection without slaying your wallet. We recently had a chance to see our latest Diamond Select offering in the form of Marvel’s Vision in a PVC statue form.

The Diamond Select Vision Gallery Diorama retails at $49.99 USD and as we show in the video, it’s quite the impressive figure for the price. Despite being PVC, Diamond Select’s Vision Statue has some unexpected weight to it. What’s more, its state as a PVC figure means it actually has a touch of flexibility and isn’t entirely brittle. We were notably fans of the translucent plastic molds around Vision’s feet as he finishes phasing through a solid wall. The translucent texture fades into solid in a way that’s quite impressive and leaves us wondering how they accomplished it so nicely.

In addition to all of the features listed above, we were a fan of Diamond Select’s detail in the painting and mold of the Vision Gallery Diorama. The yellow, green, and red contrast nicely. Moreover, the details of the speckled white on the wall where Vision phases through, the energy flash effect on his forehead, and the dynamic ruffles of his cape give this Vision statue quite the impressive look. Diamond Select seems to keep improving upon their designs with each new figure and this is one of the more impressive yet.

