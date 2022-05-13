Weekend PC Download Deals for May 13: Evil Dead launch discount

While Steam and the Epic Games Store are the two big retailers in the PC gaming town, a handful of third-party shops have also managed to thrive. Green Man Gaming is among them and the site is now celebrating its 12th birthday. There are dozens of AAA games on sale, but the most intriguing deal that GMG has up and running is for Evil Dead: The Game, which just released today! The Deluxe Edition is getting a whopping 25 percent launch discount. It's a deal that will only last a few days and one that can only be found at Green Man Gaming.

Elsewhere, Steam is still running with its Devolver Digital Sale and has also started up a new promotion on the Total War series and the best from Team 17. The Humble Spring Sale continues, where Ubisoft has stepped in for Square Enix. Call of Duty: Vanguard is on sale over on Battle.net. Lastly, there's a Tom Clancy sale happening at the Ubisoft Store and The Division 2 is free to play this weekend.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Shores Unknown, While True:learn(), Warborn, Cultist Simulator, Scarf, Crumble, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Spookware, MageQuit, Dead Island Definitive Edition, 20XX, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Streamer Life Simulator, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Unrailed, and G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 to receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, We Happy Few, Sam & Max Save the World, Observation, Super Meat Boy Forever, Pine, Bartlow's Dream Machine, Gauntlet Slayer Edition, Stories Untold, RAD, Super Meat Boy, and Saturday Morning RPG. These activate on Steam. The Walking Dead requires a VR headset.

Or pay $1 for Jurassic World Evolution. Pay more than the average $6.40 to get the Raptor Squad Skin Collection, Herbivore Dinosaur Pack, Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack, and Carnivore Dinosaur Pack DLCs. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Deluxe Dino Pack, Secrets of Dr. Wu, Claire's Sanctuary, and Return to Jurassic Park DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $10 for Orcs Must Die 2 Complete Edition, Exanima, Paint the Town Red, and Parkasaurus. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition, and Orcs Must Die 3. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines and Dungeons. Pay $10 or more to also receive Tropico 5, Dungeons 3, and Commandos 2 HD Remaster. Pay more than the average $13.04 to get Dungeons 2 and Sudden Strike 4. Pay $15 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Railway Empire, and Tropico 6. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

