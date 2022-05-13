Weekend PC Download Deals for May 13: Evil Dead launch discount

While Steam and the Epic Games Store are the two big retailers in the PC gaming town, a handful of third-party shops have also managed to thrive. Green Man Gaming is among them and the site is now celebrating its 12th birthday. There are dozens of AAA games on sale, but the most intriguing deal that GMG has up and running is for Evil Dead: The Game, which just released today! The Deluxe Edition is getting a whopping 25 percent launch discount. It's a deal that will only last a few days and one that can only be found at Green Man Gaming.
Elsewhere, Steam is still running with its Devolver Digital Sale and has also started up a new promotion on the Total War series and the best from Team 17. The Humble Spring Sale continues, where Ubisoft has stepped in for Square Enix. Call of Duty: Vanguard is on sale over on Battle.net. Lastly, there's a Tom Clancy sale happening at the Ubisoft Store and The Division 2 is free to play this weekend.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $38.99 (35% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Prey - FREE until 5/19
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition - FREE until 5/19
- Redout: Enhanced Edition - FREE until 5/19
- Outriders - $21.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Shores Unknown, While True:learn(), Warborn, Cultist Simulator, Scarf, Crumble, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Spookware, MageQuit, Dead Island Definitive Edition, 20XX, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Streamer Life Simulator, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Unrailed, and G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $62.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.19 (47% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $35.31 (22% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Ubisoft Big Worlds
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $44.96 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.78 (70% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.78 (70% off)
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon [Ubisoft] - $4.01 (73% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Ubisoft Big Worlds Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $30.00 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.18 (58% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.45 (78% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.25 (52% off)
Gamersgate
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $18.01 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $18.01 (70% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition [Steam] - $42.20 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.99 (53% off)
- A Total War Saga: Troy [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (62% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrected [Steam] - $15.99 (47% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $11.00 (82% off)
- Stellaris Galaxy Edition [Steam] - $11.50 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Control Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $11.99 (60% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the GOG.com 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (38% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE - $9.99 (60% off)
- Children of Morta - $7.69 (65% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $3.74 (85% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Evil Dead: The Game Deluxe Edition [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.24 (36% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- Conan Chop Chop [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.88 (66% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $16.00 (68% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $15.20 (49% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.00 (66% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $20.39 (49% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $11.22 (72% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $25.50 (74% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.20 (83% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $13.93 (91% off)
- Green Man Gaming has turned 12! Check out everything from the Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 to receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, We Happy Few, Sam & Max Save the World, Observation, Super Meat Boy Forever, Pine, Bartlow's Dream Machine, Gauntlet Slayer Edition, Stories Untold, RAD, Super Meat Boy, and Saturday Morning RPG. These activate on Steam. The Walking Dead requires a VR headset.
Or pay $1 for Jurassic World Evolution. Pay more than the average $6.40 to get the Raptor Squad Skin Collection, Herbivore Dinosaur Pack, Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack, and Carnivore Dinosaur Pack DLCs. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Deluxe Dino Pack, Secrets of Dr. Wu, Claire's Sanctuary, and Return to Jurassic Park DLCs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $10 for Orcs Must Die 2 Complete Edition, Exanima, Paint the Town Red, and Parkasaurus. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition, Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition, and Orcs Must Die 3. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines and Dungeons. Pay $10 or more to also receive Tropico 5, Dungeons 3, and Commandos 2 HD Remaster. Pay more than the average $13.04 to get Dungeons 2 and Sudden Strike 4. Pay $15 or more to also receive Spacebase Startopia, Railway Empire, and Tropico 6. These activate on Steam.
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.94 (89% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Origin
- Gaming Greats Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24.99 (58% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $6.99 (65% off)
- Unravel - $9.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $12.00 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/15)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $10.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Tom Clancy Sale.
Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Soundfall - $25.49 (15% off)
- Hitman 3 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Subnautica: Deep Ocean Bundle - $26.98 (55% off)
- Among Us - $3.74 (25% off)
- Total War Sale
- Total War: Rome Remastered - $20.09 (33% off)
- A Total War Saga: Troy - $33.49 (33% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia - $9.99 (75% off)
- Total War: Attila - $11.24 (75% off)
- Total War: Napoleon Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Total War Sale.
- Team 17 Publisher Sale
- Hell Let Loose - $26.79 (33% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Neon Abyss - $9.99 (50% off)
- Age of Darkness: Final Stand - $16.49 (25% off)
- The Survivalists - $6.24 (75% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $3.99 (80% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Team 17 Publisher Sale.
- Devolver Digital Publisher Weekend
- Weird West - $29.99 (25% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $15.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $11.99 (40% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tentacular [VR headset required] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Devolver Digital Publisher Sale.
- Grand Theft Auto 4 Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Outriders - $21.99 (45% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Forest - $5.99 (70% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $15.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Stellaris - $8.00 (80% off)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 - $19.99 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 13: Evil Dead launch discount