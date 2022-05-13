Weekend Console Download Deals for May 13: First Tiny Tina's Wonderlands discount

PlayStation has rolled high with its first sale on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The base game on PS5 isn't discounted just yet, but if you're looking for it on PS4, you can pick it up right now. If you do want the next-gen experience, the Chaotic Great Edition is available across consoles with some extras.
On top of that, PlayStation has its Extended Play sale happening right now filled with games designed to last you a while. Xbox is thinking along the same lines with its Bundles Sale, offering bundles of games, as well as noteworthy gaming collections. Lastly, Nintendo is coming off its Indie World presentation and has a few games from that video that are not only out now, but on sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Yoku's Island Express - FREE!
- Hue - FREE!
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Add-on Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok - $29.99 (25% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass - $23.99 (40% off)
- NARUTO STORM 4 Season Pass - $9.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Year 1 Pass - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hitman Trilogy Premium Add-ons Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One - $9.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Upgrade - $12.49 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 Season Pass - $17.49 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass - $5.24 (65% off)
- Overcooked 2 Season Pass - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Add-on Sale.
- Optimized for Next Generation
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [Xbox Series X] - $29.24 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - $26.79 (33% off)
- More from the Xbox Optimized for Next Gen Sale.
- Bundles Sale
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $52.49 (65% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Bundles Sale.
- Achievement Hunter Sale
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Rising 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $7.49 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Xbox Achievement Hunter Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $71.99 (20% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Extended Play Sale
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $63.74 (25% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Deluxe Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $65.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (30% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $17.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Extended Play Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Street Fighter 5 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ratchet & Clank - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tunche - $13.99 (30% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $10.99 (45% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield [PS5/PS4] - $7.19 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $11.60 (57% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $2.99 (90% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Psychonauts - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tribes of Midgard [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Curse of the Dead Gods - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Soundfall - $25.49 (15% off)
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees - $10.04 (33% off)
- Bugsnax - $19.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bandai Namco AniMAY Sale
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $7.49 (85% off)
- God Eater 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $8.99 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $14.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja Story Trilogy - $9.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $14.99 (70% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $17.99 (70% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.72 (35% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $11.24 (25% off)
- The Red Lantern - $16.24 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition - $44.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $4.99 (80% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 13: First Tiny Tina's Wonderlands discount