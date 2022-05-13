Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 13: First Tiny Tina's Wonderlands discount

The PlayStation version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is getting its first discount this weekend to go along with Sony's Extended Play Sale.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

PlayStation has rolled high with its first sale on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The base game on PS5 isn't discounted just yet, but if you're looking for it on PS4, you can pick it up right now. If you do want the next-gen experience, the Chaotic Great Edition is available across consoles with some extras.

On top of that, PlayStation has its Extended Play sale happening right now filled with games designed to last you a while. Xbox is thinking along the same lines with its Bundles Sale, offering bundles of games, as well as noteworthy gaming collections. Lastly, Nintendo is coming off its Indie World presentation and has a few games from that video that are not only out now, but on sale.

Weekend Console Download Deals May 13
Soundfall

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola