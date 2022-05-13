Smash Summit 13 livestream schedule, bracket, and prize pool Here's everything you need to know about Smash Summit 13 from livestreams, to brackets, and prize pools.

Smash Summit 13 is the latest major event in the Smash scene, seeing several of the game’s top competitors come together to face off in Super Smash Bros. Melee, one of the most celebrated entries in the franchise. With the event now underway, let’s get into all the details you need to know about Smash Summit 13. Including the livestream schedule, bracket, and prize pool.

Where to watch Smash Summit 13

Smash Summit 13 is being streamed live on the BTSSmash Twitch channel. The full four-day livestream schedule was shared in a tweet and includes a plethora of events spanning from the matches themselves to trivia and challenges to shake things up.

Group matches are taking place over the first two days of the event. Days 3 will see tiebreakers and the gauntlet stage, with the VIP Tournament (Top 4) and Final Bracket (23 matches) going down on the fourth and final day of Smash Summit 13.

Smash Summit 13 bracket

Smash Summit 13 has a total of 53 attendees according to its official page on Smash.gg. This includes familiar names such as Hungrybox, Leffen, Mang0, Zain, and several more.

The Melee Singles bracket is broken into four pools with four players each. The VIP Tournament follows a more traditional bracket, with a total of seven rounds all the way from the opener to the Grand Final. There is also a nine-round Loser’s Bracket that will allow a shot at redemption for players that get bounced out during their initial run.

Smash Summit 13 prize pool

The final prize pool for Smash Summit 13 won’t be known until closer to the end of the event, but according to the listing on the event’s Liquipedia page, the pool currently sits at a total of $24,421 USD.

That’s everything there is to know about Smash Summit 13. We follow a lot of Smash esports here on Shacknews, and recommend you check out the Wide World of Electronic Sports for our recap of Smash Summit 13. We’ve also got a calendar of all the esports events taking place in 2022.