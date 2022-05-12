Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 66 We're talking Doctor Strange, Avatar 2, and Scream 6 on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Happy Thursday! It's time for PGTC, our movie and TV discussion show. From major movie news to some MCU discussions, there is a lot to unpack on today's show. Come join hosts Donovan and Greg, as well as guest Dennis White!

Episode 66 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

On this week's episode of PGTC, Kirby lives!Hayden Panettiere will reprise her Scream 4 role in the upcoming Scream 6. Shacknews Community Manager Dennis White will also join us to discuss Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

We appreciate your support by tuning into our show each and every week. If you’re looking for a way to show even more support for our livestreaming efforts at Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription via Amazon Prime.

Grab your snacks and drinks, It’s time for episode 66 of Pop! Goes the Culture!