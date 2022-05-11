Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Blizzard Battle.net server outage related to ongoing DDoS attack

Players are currently experiencing connection issues as Battle.net server outages continue.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Blizzard Entertainment’s storefront and online platform for games, Battle.net, is currently experiencing server issues relating to a DDoS attack. This attack is seeing players unable to login to games with Blizzard reporting high latency and connection issues.

On May 11, 2022 Blizzard Support took to Twitter to notify players that it was currently experiencing a DDoS attack. Reports of connectivity issues were hitting Downdetector just before 4:00 p.m. PT with users still reporting issues an hour later. Shacknews’ own Greg Burke noted that Blizzard had instigated a login queue, with wait times exceeding 7 minutes at the time of writing.

As it stands, there’s really not much players can do on their end to fix or avoid the Battle.net outages and server issues. The problems lie squarely on Blizzard’s side of the equation as the team tackles solving the DDoS attack. The only option players have is to wait in the queue to try and access their games, but even then, connections within the game are likely to be unstable.

While you wait for Battle.net server issues to pass, why not take a moment to check out an interview with the devs from Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The duo gave some valuable insight into the process of creating World of Warcraft Classic. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on the Battle.net server status.

Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

