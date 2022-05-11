Blizzard Battle.net server outage related to ongoing DDoS attack Players are currently experiencing connection issues as Battle.net server outages continue.

Blizzard Entertainment’s storefront and online platform for games, Battle.net, is currently experiencing server issues relating to a DDoS attack. This attack is seeing players unable to login to games with Blizzard reporting high latency and connection issues.

On May 11, 2022 Blizzard Support took to Twitter to notify players that it was currently experiencing a DDoS attack. Reports of connectivity issues were hitting Downdetector just before 4:00 p.m. PT with users still reporting issues an hour later. Shacknews’ own Greg Burke noted that Blizzard had instigated a login queue, with wait times exceeding 7 minutes at the time of writing.

[#BNet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) May 11, 2022

As it stands, there’s really not much players can do on their end to fix or avoid the Battle.net outages and server issues. The problems lie squarely on Blizzard’s side of the equation as the team tackles solving the DDoS attack. The only option players have is to wait in the queue to try and access their games, but even then, connections within the game are likely to be unstable.

