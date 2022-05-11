Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 190

Tonight, on the program, we're going right back into the Mushroom Kingdom with Super Mario RPG!
Steve Tyminski
2

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping right back into Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. During the last episode, we defeated Mack and Bowyer, the first and second bosses that stood in our way of getting Star pieces. That being said, our next destination, Moleville, might be where the next star piece is hidden.

The team I usually go with is Mario, Bowser, and the Princess but for this playthrough I might go with something a little different to add an extra piece of challenge to the mix! Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we make our way through Moleville Mine and find the next star piece so we can get the Star Road repaired!

Mario RPG Playthrough Moleville

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the program will be the continuation of our Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island playthrough as well as more Super Mario RPG so stay tuned!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

