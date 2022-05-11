Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote here

Here is how you can watch the Google I/O keynote livestream.
Donovan Erskine
1

Google I/O is the company’s annual developer’s conference, where the company is joined by its partners to discuss what’s next for Google’s software, hardware, and services. From Android, to VR, to the search engine itself, nothing is really off the table during the event. Google I/O 2022 is set to kick off soon, and you’ll likely want to be tuned in for the opening remarks. Let’s look at how you can watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote.

The Google I/O 2022 keynote will take place on May 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The keynote will be streamed on the Google YouTube channel. You can also watch it right here using the video embed above.

Google I/O is a two-day event that will span multiple streams and videos. However, the opening keynote is what kicks everything off and will likely be full of announcements and updates from Google itself. If the company is planning to make any big reveals, you’ll most likely see them right here.

As for what exactly we should expect to see during the Google I/O opening keynote, we’re unsure. There were recent leaks surrounding a Google Pixel smartwatch, so it’s possible that we could get an official announcement here. There has also been speculation surrounding a new Google Pixel smartphone getting a reveal.

google i/o 2022

That’s how you can watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote. If you aren’t able to tune into the broadcast, no need to worry. We here at Shacknews will be watching and will share any news announcement over on our Google topic page.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

