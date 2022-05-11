Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ooblets comes to Switch this Summer

Glumberland is bringing its farming sim and creature collector to the Switch this year.
Donovan Erskine
1

Ooblets is a wacky and weird marriage of the farming simulator and creature collecting genres. Currently available for Xbox and PC via Epic Games Store, Ooblets will soon be expanding to Nintendo’s hybrid console. During the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, it was announced that Ooblets will be launching on Switch sometime this summer.

A new trailer for Ooblets was shown at the start of the latest Indie World Showcase. Here, developer Glumberland provided a brief overview of the game, showing off its farming mechanics, as well as the cast of Ooblets that players can collect and customize.

ooblets switch release date

When Ooblets comes to Switch this summer, it will also be leaving early access on Xbox and Epic Games Store. It’s just one of several games that took the spotlight at the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, which included the announcement that Totally Accurate Battle Simulator will also be coming to Switch this summer.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

