Ooblets comes to Switch this Summer Glumberland is bringing its farming sim and creature collector to the Switch this year.

Ooblets is a wacky and weird marriage of the farming simulator and creature collecting genres. Currently available for Xbox and PC via Epic Games Store, Ooblets will soon be expanding to Nintendo’s hybrid console. During the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, it was announced that Ooblets will be launching on Switch sometime this summer.

A new trailer for Ooblets was shown at the start of the latest Indie World Showcase. Here, developer Glumberland provided a brief overview of the game, showing off its farming mechanics, as well as the cast of Ooblets that players can collect and customize.

Ooblets has grown immensely since its Early Access release in the summer of 2020, with new regions, ooblets, crops, story content, and many quality of life updates already released for Early Access players. Now with its 1.0 release, whether players have played during the Early Access period or waited patiently, the developers are excited for players to experience the full breadth of Ooblets. The 1.0 release of Ooblets will include everything previously released as well as multiple new locations to visit, new quests, and the conclusion to the game’s main storyline.

When Ooblets comes to Switch this summer, it will also be leaving early access on Xbox and Epic Games Store. It’s just one of several games that took the spotlight at the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, which included the announcement that Totally Accurate Battle Simulator will also be coming to Switch this summer.