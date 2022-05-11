Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator wobbles onto Switch this Summer

TABS is getting a Nintendo Switch port this year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, commonly referred to as TABS, is a beloved simulation game that lets players create the silly war scenarios of their dreams. Currently only available on PC and mobile devices, TABS will finally get a console release when it comes to Switch this Summer, as we learned during the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Landfall Games made an appearance at the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase to announce that TABS will be coming to Switch this summer. The game’s Switch port will feature the full suite of features found in the PC version of the game. From Sandbox Mode, to a plethora of challenge levels, players will be able to take this wacky simulator with them on the go when it hits the Switch.

tabs switch release

TABS newcomers can familiarize themselves with the game with a brief overview.

In addition to offline play, TABS players can also go online and battle it out with their friends in this physics-based simulator. When assembling their army, players can choose fighters from a variety of different classes inspired by real-life warriors as well as mythical beings. Regardless of what you push out onto the battlefield, there’s sure to be chaos when forces clash. It’s this model that’s given TABS an endless replayability and kept it so fresh and relevant for several years.

Switch players can get their hands on TABS when it comes to the hybrid console sometime this summer. It’s just one of several games that were highlighted during the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

