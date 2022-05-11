Totally Accurate Battle Simulator wobbles onto Switch this Summer TABS is getting a Nintendo Switch port this year.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, commonly referred to as TABS, is a beloved simulation game that lets players create the silly war scenarios of their dreams. Currently only available on PC and mobile devices, TABS will finally get a console release when it comes to Switch this Summer, as we learned during the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Landfall Games made an appearance at the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase to announce that TABS will be coming to Switch this summer. The game’s Switch port will feature the full suite of features found in the PC version of the game. From Sandbox Mode, to a plethora of challenge levels, players will be able to take this wacky simulator with them on the go when it hits the Switch.

TABS newcomers can familiarize themselves with the game with a brief overview.

Be the leader of red and blue wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places and fantasy worlds. Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created. When you grow tired of the 100+ wobblers at your disposal you can make new ones in the unit creator.

In addition to offline play, TABS players can also go online and battle it out with their friends in this physics-based simulator. When assembling their army, players can choose fighters from a variety of different classes inspired by real-life warriors as well as mythical beings. Regardless of what you push out onto the battlefield, there’s sure to be chaos when forces clash. It’s this model that’s given TABS an endless replayability and kept it so fresh and relevant for several years.

Switch players can get their hands on TABS when it comes to the hybrid console sometime this summer. It’s just one of several games that were highlighted during the May 2022 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.