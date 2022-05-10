Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 189

It feels like the right time for the yearly Mario RPG playthrough!
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
2

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it felt like a good time to start the yearly playthrough of one of my favorite games, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. This is one of the first games I can remember buying with my own money and how hard it was to find in Toys "R" Us when I did eventually buy it.

Mario RPG is the first, and last appearances of Mallow and Geno, two of your party members. That being said, Geno has a cult following and almost got the star warrior into Super Smash Brothers. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join in as I play one of the best games the Super Nintendo has to offer.

Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars Playthrough

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the program will be the continuation of our Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island playthrough and more!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola