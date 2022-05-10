Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.3 patch notes add Deepsight progression from Guardian Games Among other fixes, Guardian Games playlist activities will now grant progression towards Deepsight levels and weapons.

As we truck along through Destiny 2 and everything its latest Witch Queen expansion has to offer, so too does Bungie work to ensure the game remains fair, balanced, and fun for all players as possible. With that in mind, a new hotfix has dropped. Hotfix 4.0.1.3 issues tweaks on a number of small issues and you can check out everything the latest update has to offer in the notes here.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.1.3 patch notes

Deepsight is a relatively new progression system introduced in the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion. Hotfix 4.0.1.3 now allows players to gain Deepsight progress from Guardian Games activities.

Bungie rolled out the Hotfix 4.0.1.3 update for Destiny 2 on May 10, 2022, along with its accompanying patch notes detailing all of its tweaks and fixes. After a relatively short and limited fix in Hotfix 4.0.1.2, this one returns with a bit more meat on the bones. Notably, Hotfix 4.0.1.3 makes it so players will now get progression on Deepsight levels and weapons from engaging in the ongoing Guardian Games event and playlist. There are also changes to the Nova Pulse ability and further tweaks. You can read the detailed notes just below:

Activities

Guardian Games playlist activities now grant progression towards Deepsight weapons and levels

The Title SMG will now drop from Medallion turn-ins. The higher the Medallion the higher the drop chance. Drop-rate has been tuned to correct the issue.

Guardian Games Playbook has been disabled from Eva Levante after an unintentional interaction with platform carts.

Abilities

Fixed an issue that prevented players from successfully charging a Nova Pulse just after casting the Nova Warp Super.

Fixed an issue where charging a Nova Pulse with low Super energy would not consistently complete the attack.

Fixed an issue where an interaction between Shiver Strike and Glacial Quake could allow players to generate infinite Stasis crystals if combined with the Howl of the Storm Aspect.

Developer note: Shiver Strike will now cost the player’s full melee charge immediately on activation. We understand that this is a slight nerf for the time being, and plan to make additional adjustments in the future to address its potency.

Ghost Shells

Fixed an issue where the Fettered Shell was not properly taking shaders.

'Radioactive green' is a very fashionable color, though.

Rewards

The Dark Telemetry emblem now supports the raid metric category.

That covers the entirety of fixes, tweaks, and updates in Destiny 2’s Hotfix 4.0.1.3 patch notes. For more on Deepsight and further Destiny 2 help, be sure to check out our full strategy guide and walkthrough for all of your Witch Queen progress and needs.