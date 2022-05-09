Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Watch Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak May Digital Event livestream here

Here's how you can tune into the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event livestream.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Monster Hunter Rise will soon expand its content offerings with Sunbreak, a DLC that will add new locations and monsters to the JRPG. Set to be released in June, developer Capcom has been slowly unveiling details about the upcoming content as we get closer to launch. Now, we’re set to get a major dump of new information with a digital presentation dedicated to Sunbreak. If you’re interested in watching, we can show you how to watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak May Digital Event livestream.

Watch Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak May Digital Event livestream here

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak May Digital Event livestream will take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcasted over on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel. It’s not clear how long the event will run for, but it will likely be available for viewing after its conclusion as a VOD on Twitch or over on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel.

As for what exactly to expect during the presentation, Capcom is keeping those details under wraps until showtime. In its announcement Tweet, the company simply said to expect “new gameplay info, monsters, and more.” We also know that the digital event will be hosted by Yoshitake Suzuki, the director on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, who will provide us with the latest updates on the game.

monster hunter rise sunbreak stream

Capcom previously held a presentation for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak back in March, where we learned that the DLC would be releasing in June. It’s also where the developers revealed Garangolm and Bishaten as some of the monsters featured in the expansion. It will be interesting to see what else Capcom has to show off ahead of launch next month. Stay right here on Shacknews for more on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola