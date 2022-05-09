Watch Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak May Digital Event livestream here Here's how you can tune into the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event livestream.

Monster Hunter Rise will soon expand its content offerings with Sunbreak, a DLC that will add new locations and monsters to the JRPG. Set to be released in June, developer Capcom has been slowly unveiling details about the upcoming content as we get closer to launch. Now, we’re set to get a major dump of new information with a digital presentation dedicated to Sunbreak. If you’re interested in watching, we can show you how to watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak May Digital Event livestream.

Watch Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak May Digital Event livestream here

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak May Digital Event livestream will take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcasted over on the Monster Hunter Twitch channel. It’s not clear how long the event will run for, but it will likely be available for viewing after its conclusion as a VOD on Twitch or over on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel.

As for what exactly to expect during the presentation, Capcom is keeping those details under wraps until showtime. In its announcement Tweet, the company simply said to expect “new gameplay info, monsters, and more.” We also know that the digital event will be hosted by Yoshitake Suzuki, the director on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, who will provide us with the latest updates on the game.

Capcom previously held a presentation for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak back in March, where we learned that the DLC would be releasing in June. It’s also where the developers revealed Garangolm and Bishaten as some of the monsters featured in the expansion. It will be interesting to see what else Capcom has to show off ahead of launch next month. Stay right here on Shacknews for more on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.