ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 188

Tonight on the program, we're helping long lost brothers get home in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island.
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going back to Super Mario but not the way you might be thinking. Tonight, we're starting a Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island playthrough. That being said, Yoshi's Island was one of my favorite Super Nintendo games growing up. My brother and I would spend hours trying to collect everything that was available.

This game has some of my favorite music the franchise has to offer, like the goal theme and the Baby Bowser fight at the end of the game. I know most people only remember Mario crying from Yoshi's Island but there is so much more to the Mario World sequel. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, find if we can reunite Baby Mario with Baby Luigi and get them home!

Yoshi's Island playthrough

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nighst at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT.  Stay tuned to the show as there will be new playthroughs starting this week!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

