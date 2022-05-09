ShackStream: Trek to Yomi indulges Indie-licious in the way of the blade On today's Indie-licious, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital invite us to cross swords in Kurosawa samurai cinema style with Trek to Yomi.

Here at Shacknews, we most definitely enjoy a good sword clash. We love ourselves some stellar samurai stories. Trek to Yomi seems to be a cornucopia of all that we crave and we’re going to indulge in this sword-fighting feast as we kick off another day of Indie-licious streaming.

Trek to Yomi comes to us from the folks at Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital. It tells the story of a young swordsman who makes a vow to his dying master to protect his village and the people he loves. Tragedy comes about and he must take up his sword against bandits and other warriors in a bloody path of battle. Presented in black-and-white samurai cinema style, players engage in intense sword fights and action platforming through the game’s gorgeous environments. It’s out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

You can tune in as we play Trek to Yomi on this week’s Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

If you haven’t seen our review of Trek to Yomi in which we shared enthusiasm for the game, then you should check it out as we play today on Indie-licious. We’ll be going live shortly.