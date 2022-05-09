Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Trek to Yomi indulges Indie-licious in the way of the blade

On today's Indie-licious, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital invite us to cross swords in Kurosawa samurai cinema style with Trek to Yomi.
TJ Denzer
1

Here at Shacknews, we most definitely enjoy a good sword clash. We love ourselves some stellar samurai stories. Trek to Yomi seems to be a cornucopia of all that we crave and we’re going to indulge in this sword-fighting feast as we kick off another day of Indie-licious streaming.

Trek to Yomi comes to us from the folks at Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital. It tells the story of a young swordsman who makes a vow to his dying master to protect his village and the people he loves. Tragedy comes about and he must take up his sword against bandits and other warriors in a bloody path of battle. Presented in black-and-white samurai cinema style, players engage in intense sword fights and action platforming through the game’s gorgeous environments. It’s out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

You can tune in as we play Trek to Yomi on this week’s Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank you all for tuning into ShackStream productions like Indie-licious. Your support and encouragement continue to drive us to try to make our livestreams bigger and better. If you’d like to lend further aid to our ShackStreams then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Each subscription helps us to keep these shows going strong. Just as well, you can also subscribe for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Linking it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming gets you a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d like to throw it our way, we’d be happy to have those Bezos Bucks.

If you haven’t seen our review of Trek to Yomi in which we shared enthusiasm for the game, then you should check it out as we play today on Indie-licious. We’ll be going live shortly.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

