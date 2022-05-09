Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Roller Coaster exclusive interview We spoke with a member of the Disney Imagineering team to learn more about the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Roller Coaster.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Roller Coaster is one of the newest rides at Disney World, attracting even more audiences to Epcot. Based on the hit Marvel movies, the ride sees attendees going on a chaotic adventure with the lovable band of misfits. While attending the park, we caught up with one of the creatives behind the ride to learn more about how it came to life.

GamerHub’s John Gaudiosi spoke with Scot Drake, Creative Executive of Walt Disney Imagineering at Epcot to further discuss the creation of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. In the interview, Drake spoke about the emphasis on making the rider feel like they were a part of the spectacle.

“For us, our craft is immersive design, so every aspect of our attraction is about telling that story through experience, and we use all sensory… not only do we physically move you, we make you laugh, we make you excited…”

Drake went on to discuss the use of music in the ride. “When we get launched into this experience, we wanted the perfect song that captured that sensation. We looked through hundreds of songs to make sure we could deliver what that feeling is like.” With how significant music is in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, it was only right that it played a big role in the ride.

The full interview with Scot Drake is an insight into how amusement park rides come together on a grand scale. For more interviews with creators around the world of entertainment, visit the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.