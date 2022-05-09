Tour Disney's Treasures of Zandar gift shop featuring cool Guardians merch
Catch a glimpse at some must-have Guardians of the Galaxy merch at Disney's Treasures of Zandar gift shop.
In a recent GamerHubTV video, viewers get to embark on a fun walkthrough tour of Disney’s Treasures of Zandar gift shop which is home to a wide variety of Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise. The tour is headed by Amanda Luna, a Brand Merchandising Manager at the Walt Disney Company.
Starting the tour on an exciting note for Star Lord fans, one can immediately see a stylish Guardians of the Galaxy shirt and enticing Star Lord jacket displayed on a nearby mannequin as Amanda Luna explains the shop and items within it.
The mask in question is not only aesthetically reminiscent of Star Lord, it also has sounds that it plays that further help immerse the wearer in all things Guardians of the Galaxy.
Adding to this, a Star Lord outfit wouldn’t feel complete without a cassette player (or reference to one), and the Treasures of Zandar gift shop has you covered with a unique option that doubles as a crossbody bag.
If decking yourself out in Star Lord gear isn’t enough, it’s pointed out that there’s also an honorary Guardians storyline where those that ride the attraction have the opportunity to become an honorary Guardian themselves.
To celebrate that, there’s merchandise for honorary Guardians like a mini backpack and shirt. And of course, plenty of other items that are perfect for Guardians fans of all ages like action figures created in collaboration with Hasbro, plushies including an adorable one of Groot, mugs, photo frames, and much, much more.
