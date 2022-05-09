Tour Disney's Treasures of Zandar gift shop featuring cool Guardians merch Catch a glimpse at some must-have Guardians of the Galaxy merch at Disney's Treasures of Zandar gift shop.

In a recent GamerHubTV video, viewers get to embark on a fun walkthrough tour of Disney’s Treasures of Zandar gift shop which is home to a wide variety of Guardians of the Galaxy merchandise. The tour is headed by Amanda Luna, a Brand Merchandising Manager at the Walt Disney Company.

Starting the tour on an exciting note for Star Lord fans, one can immediately see a stylish Guardians of the Galaxy shirt and enticing Star Lord jacket displayed on a nearby mannequin as Amanda Luna explains the shop and items within it.

“We have so much merchandise [that] really extends the story from the attraction that is going to be launching May 27,” Luna explains.



“And some of the items here I’m going to share today are really about the Guardian. So, here we have our Star Lord jacket,” Luna points out.



“Underneath [it has a] Guardians of the Galaxy tour type of band t-shirt if you will. On the back it shows all of the planets that they have helped save. This jacket also comes in Youth [sizes], and you’re able to really dress fully as Star Lord if you like with this mask.”

The Treasures of Zandar gift shop has a wide variety of Guardians of the Galaxy merch, including this awesome Star Lord mask.

The mask in question is not only aesthetically reminiscent of Star Lord, it also has sounds that it plays that further help immerse the wearer in all things Guardians of the Galaxy.

Adding to this, a Star Lord outfit wouldn’t feel complete without a cassette player (or reference to one), and the Treasures of Zandar gift shop has you covered with a unique option that doubles as a crossbody bag.

“One of my other favorites is this Cosmic Rewind Mix Cassette Player,” Luna says, picking one up to show viewers. “This is also a crossbody purse.”

If decking yourself out in Star Lord gear isn’t enough, it’s pointed out that there’s also an honorary Guardians storyline where those that ride the attraction have the opportunity to become an honorary Guardian themselves.

To celebrate that, there’s merchandise for honorary Guardians like a mini backpack and shirt. And of course, plenty of other items that are perfect for Guardians fans of all ages like action figures created in collaboration with Hasbro, plushies including an adorable one of Groot, mugs, photo frames, and much, much more.

To get a closer look at everything, we recommend checking out the full video over on GamerHubTV. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe if you haven’t already, and subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel as well for even more awesome, must-watch videos.