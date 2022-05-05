Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

A WWE RPG game is in the works

Stephanie McMahon shared on an earnings call that a WWE RPG is coming.
Donovan Erskine
1

During the WWE Q1 2022 earnings call, the wrestling and entertainment company discussed the financial performance of its business over the previous quarter. With how large of an empire the WWE is, this extended far beyond what we see go down in the ring. It was during the call that fans got a fascinating bit of news about the future of WWE video games. Stephanie McMahon has confirmed that a WWE RPG game is currently in development.

During the Q1 2022 earnings call, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon shared the news that work has officially begun on an RPG video game based on WWE. “We have recently signed a deal for a WWE RPG game,” she said, as shared on Twitter by content creator Simon Miller.

Unfortunately, McMahon neglected to specify what developer such a deal was signed with. She did however mention the latest video game in the wrestling franchise, WWE 2K22, which reportedly sold well. It’s likely that this success is what led to the RPG game getting a greenlight.

With that confirmation, fans will surely begin speculating what exactly a WWE RPG video game will look like. Plenty of WWE games in the past allowed players to create their own character, with it being a premier feature in some entries. Perhaps the game will lean a bit heavier into those elements as well as the story.

wwe rpg video game

Earnings calls are often where we get first word on projects early in development, and that seems to be the case here. With a deal just recently being signed, we’re likely a ways off from getting a developer, title, or any other concrete details. However, when that information does come, you can expect to read it on Shacknews' WWE topic page. Be sure to stick with us for more business related news from the entertainment world.

