Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 65

Let's talk the newest stories in film and television!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

We're back with more Pop! Goes the Culture! goodness. This week, we're talking more exciting news in the world of movies and TV. Hosts Donovan and Greg are ready to roll, so come join!

Episode 65 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We've got a lot to discuss on this week's show. From the Hunger Games prequel getting a release date to Sony picking up the rights to a horror story from reddit, we'll be breaking down some of the most interesting topics from this week in pop culture.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones. It’s time for episode 65 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

