Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 65 Let's talk the newest stories in film and television!

We're back with more Pop! Goes the Culture! goodness. This week, we're talking more exciting news in the world of movies and TV. Hosts Donovan and Greg are ready to roll, so come join!

Episode 65 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We've got a lot to discuss on this week's show. From the Hunger Games prequel getting a release date to Sony picking up the rights to a horror story from reddit, we'll be breaking down some of the most interesting topics from this week in pop culture.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones. It’s time for episode 65 of Pop! Goes the Culture!