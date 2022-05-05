ShackStream: Shack Air Spanish sightseeing in the Milviz C310R Join us as we take the new C310R by Milviz on a sightseeing tour of Northern Spain.

This week, Shack Air is back as Captain Jan takes back to the sky in the newly released C310R from Milviz. This immensely popular twin engine light aircraft comes with a raft of immersive details, and we'll be spending a bit of time on the ground looking at them all before departing. Our flight will take us around Northern Spain and was purchased by a viewer with Shack Points a few weeks ago. We'll be flying slow and low to really take in the amazing scenery and to get the most out of this beautiful new aircraft.

This is likely the first of several legs in our sightseeing tour of Northern Spain. We are using the wonderful Discover Spain #1 bush trip by AD8448 as a guide. We will depart from San Sebastián (LESO) and fly due west along the northern coast of Spain to the Portuguese border. Depending on how far we get today, we will land either in Bilbao or Santander and continue from there next week. Along the way, we will enjoy not just the overhauled Spanish scenery that Asobo brought to Microsoft Flight Simulator in World Update 8, but also a load of custom scenery. The bush trip includes a long list of additional scenery enhancements, and we've loaded them all in. Someone pray for my computer's memory!

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!