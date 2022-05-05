Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2022 earnings call here

Here's how you listen to Corsair's Q1 2022 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Today, Corsair (CRSR) is sharing its Q1 2022 earnings report. Here, the company will chronicle its financial performance over the first few months of the year. Following the release of this report, Corsair executives will host an earnings call to further discuss and break down how the business has performed over the latest period, as well as field questions from shareholders. If you’re curious to hear what they’ve got to say, we can help you listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2022 earnings call.

The Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2022 earnings call will take place today, May 5, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be livestreaming the call over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can catch everything discussed as it happens live. Following the conclusion of the call, we’ll be uploading the entire thing as a VOD to our YouTube channel, giving you a chance to go back and listen should you miss the initial stream.

You can also listen to the earnings call by registering for the webcast on Corsair’s investor relations page. However, doing so will require you to provide an email address and company name.

During the earnings call, you can expect to hear executives at Corsair discuss not only the company’s recent financial performance, but the factors that influenced it. As a company that manufactures peripherals for computers, it’s possible we’ll hear about production shortages, a recurring theme over the past couple of years among similar companies. We can also expect Corsair leadership to provide guidance, laying out their expectation for the upcoming quarter. This will allow shareholders to make informed decisions within a timely manner.

That’s how you can tune in and listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2022 earnings call. If you aren’t able to attend, you can count on Shacknews to share any news that potential comes out of the call. As always, keep an eye on our business topic page for the most relevant stories out of the tech and gaming industries.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

