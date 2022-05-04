Puzzle Quest 3 announces its first season launch Players can look forward to a new hero class, game mode, and epic loot as part of The Mines of Khazdhul update.

Good news for Puzzle Quest 3 fans as 505 Games recently announced the first season launch, The Mines of Khazdhul. As the game’s first major update, The Mines of Khazdhul is pretty beefy and comes packed with a brand new storyline, new Mercenary hero class and Hunts game mode, as well as a ton of epic new loot for players to collect.

Starting with the new hero class, The Mines of Khazdhul update introduces The Mercenary, which is described in the announcement as follows:

Offering female and male hero options, players can choose to play as a warrior-for-hire with a ruthless combat style. Mercenaries are powered with a unique ultimate that creates a valuable gold gem on the puzzle board that will clear an entire column and row of gems while in battle.

The new update for Puzzle Quest 3 introduces a new hero class, Hunts game mode, and currency, along with a number of quality of life improvements.

In addition to the new Mercenary hero class, the update is bringing a brand new game mode to Puzzle Quest 3 called Hunts which is great for things like leveling up your secondary heroes. On this, the announcement notes that with Hunts players can “target valuable chests and level up their secondary heroes faster.”

For those that enjoy loot collection in Puzzle Quest 3, there will be unique rewards during the game’s first season including a new form of currency called Anthrite. Players can earn this currency by partaking in seasonal story missions and use it to unlock things like epic hero skins, pets, and spells. Adding to this, players can also purchase the Platinum Season Pass which includes additional rewards including a fancy premium Paladin hero skin.

And if all of that fresh, new content isn’t enough, the update also brings some quality of life improvements with it such as optimizations for upgrade costs, rewards, and drop rates. Additionally, players can look forward to new Private Parties for co-op, UI enhancements, and performance enhancements including a variable frame rate mode.

All in all, it’s exciting to hear about everything coming to Puzzle Quest 3 through the game’s first season launch update, The Mines of Khazdhul. After looking over everything included with the update, we’re curious to hear your thoughts.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new Mercenary hero class, or playing the new Hunts game mode? Let us know in Chatty, and if you’re looking for a new puzzle game to play, also be sure to read through our review of the peaceful puzzler Dorfromantik.