Dead by Daylight expands David King's lore, making him its first gay character The newest Tome from this season of Dead by Daylight features David King and makes him the game's first LGBTQIA2+ character.

Dead by Daylight has been around for a long time and so has a lot of its original characters, including the likes of David King, but that hasn’t kept Behaviour Interactive from expanding their lore through interesting tomes each season that focus on various characters and their interactions with the killers and Entity. This time around, David King is the focus of the latest tome and in his expanded lore, Behaviour Interactive has confirmed King as the first gay character in the game.

Behaviour Interactive Dead by Daylight’s latest Tome details in a post on the game’s Twitter, specifically calling out how David’s expanded lore confirms him as the game’s first LGBTQIA2+ character:

One of the cornerstones of that community are our LGBTQIA2+ players, who continue to elevate Dead by Daylight with their tireless passion for horror, gaming, and of course – horror gaming. The fact that our character roster did not openly feature any confirmed LGBTQIA2+ representation was something we have been determined to change.



Upon consulting extensively with the GaymerX organization, who shared their expertise at integrating LGBTQIA2+ themes into established games, we felt confident in our chosen direction.

David King is one of the characters that has been in Dead by Daylight since the very beginning. The badass hoss of the original survivors, David is a hearty fellow who can take hits that would otherwise knock other characters right into the dying state. His sudden state as Dead by Daylight’s first openly gay character might be jarring to some that have been playing the game for a long time, but for many, it will likely come as a welcome surprise, or not affect much at all.

Behaviour Interactive has continued to make Dead by Daylight an incredibly cool gallery of both original and guest characters, killers, locations, and lore like the recent Ringu chapter, all while improving upon content that has been in the game for a long time, earning it the Shacknews Award for Most Improved Game of 2021. With the latest tome, it looks like Dead by Daylight is also continuing to grow its representation and better serve the faithful community that supports it.