New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dead by Daylight expands David King's lore, making him its first gay character

The newest Tome from this season of Dead by Daylight features David King and makes him the game's first LGBTQIA2+ character.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Dead by Daylight has been around for a long time and so has a lot of its original characters, including the likes of David King, but that hasn’t kept Behaviour Interactive from expanding their lore through interesting tomes each season that focus on various characters and their interactions with the killers and Entity. This time around, David King is the focus of the latest tome and in his expanded lore, Behaviour Interactive has confirmed King as the first gay character in the game.

Behaviour Interactive Dead by Daylight’s latest Tome details in a post on the game’s Twitter, specifically calling out how David’s expanded lore confirms him as the game’s first LGBTQIA2+ character:

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive shared the details for David's lore expansion in a recent Twitter post confirming him as the game's first gay character.
Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive shared the details for David's lore expansion in a recent Twitter post confirming him as the game's first gay character.

David King is one of the characters that has been in Dead by Daylight since the very beginning. The badass hoss of the original survivors, David is a hearty fellow who can take hits that would otherwise knock other characters right into the dying state. His sudden state as Dead by Daylight’s first openly gay character might be jarring to some that have been playing the game for a long time, but for many, it will likely come as a welcome surprise, or not affect much at all.

Behaviour Interactive has continued to make Dead by Daylight an incredibly cool gallery of both original and guest characters, killers, locations, and lore like the recent Ringu chapter, all while improving upon content that has been in the game for a long time, earning it the Shacknews Award for Most Improved Game of 2021. With the latest tome, it looks like Dead by Daylight is also continuing to grow its representation and better serve the faithful community that supports it.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola