Elden Ring Update 1.04.1 patch notes will save bosses from death by glitch They should still be able to launch themselves off balconies or into the ocean, but the latest Elden Ring hotfix cleans up disappearing deaths.

If you’ve ever been in the heated throes of a boss fight in Elden Ring when a boss like Starscourge Radahn suddenly disappeared, never came back, and then died, count yourself lucky. After the latest hotfix to Elden Ring, that shouldn’t happen anymore. Elden Ring Update 1.04.1 dropped with some patch notes today and we’ve got the details on what changed right here.

Elden Ring Update 1.04.1 patch notes

Players have reported that Starscourge Radahn was particularly susceptible to a glitch that would cause him to disappear and then die mid-fight pre Elden Ring Update 1.04.1.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware dropped Elden Ring Update 1.04.1 and its accompanying patch notes on April 27, 2022. The biggest change in this particular update is cracking down on the weird glitches that have killed off bosses randomly during fights. Players have reported bosses like Radahn suddenly disappearing mid-fight and then suddenly dying after a long period of time passes. This hotfix should keep that particular glitch from occurring. You can see the rest of the patch notes just below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear was revised downward

Fixed a bug with Malenia, Blade of Miquella in which her HP was not healed correctly in the online multiplayer environment

Fixed a bug that caused some bosses to die at unintended times

Fixed a bug that prevented the boss "Elden Beast" from working properly under certain circumstances

Fixed some texts

If you had these glitches occur and kill your bosses, you may have lucked out. That said, there are still more than a few ways to cheese a fight in Elden Ring. After all, we’ve also seen the likes of Starscourge Radahn divebombing into the ocean and drowning, which is hilarious. He shouldn’t be disappearing and dying off in the void anymore though. Be sure to check out our further Elden Ring coverage if you need the tools to beat Radahn and other challenges in your journey through the Lands Between!